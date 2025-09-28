Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) hails Hagrama’s victory, urges united Bodoland

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Extending best wishes to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and his team for their landslide victory in the BTC elections, the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Saturday called upon the people of the BTC to support the new government in building a stronger, progressive, and dignified Bodoland.

BJSM working president D.D. Narzary said the resounding victory of the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF in the 2025 BTC elections—winning 28 out of 40 seats—has once again proved that he is the unchallenged and true leader of the Bodo people. He described Mohilary’s journey as a saga of courage and sacrifice. “From struggling with arms and risking his life in uncertainty, he went on to achieve the historic creation of the Sixth Schedule BTC in 2003 and ensured the inclusion of the Bodo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Narzary added that despite facing strong opposition from the ABSU and other power-driven leaders, Mohilary stood firm for the rights and identity of the Bodos. Though he lost power in 2020, his heroic spirit and unshakable leadership have brought him back with an absolute majority in 2025. “This victory is not just political; it is a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in Hagrama’s leadership and vision,” Narzary said.

He urged Hagrama Mohilary to reconstruct and revive the BTC institutions that, he alleged, were weakened under BTR CEM Pramod Boro, ABSU president Dipen Boro, and Minister U.G. Brahma. Narzary also appealed to the people to remain united and join hands with Mohilary in building a stronger, progressive, and dignified BTC for the future.

