BPF led by Hagrama Mohilary on way to wrest power in BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, is on its way to securing an absolute majority to wrest power in the BTC as the counting of votes for the 5th BTC election 2025 took place on Friday.

Till the filing of this report, the win of the BPF was almost confirmed in 22 seats, the BJP in 10, and the ruling UPPL in 8 seats in the 40-member Council.

The ruling UPPL lost most of its existing seats in various constituencies in the five districts, while the Congress drew a blank. The BJP, which had dreamt of forming a BJP-led coalition government taking both the UPPL and the BPF, failed to get the expected results. It will have to remain content with ten seats, three more than their previous tally.

Some heavyweights in the UPPL who lost to their respective rivals are sitting EM Ranjit Basumatary (Nichima and Baokhungri), sitting MLA Lawrence Islary (Salakati), former Minister Chandan Brahma (Kajalgaon), sitting Deputy CEM of BTC Gobinda Chandra Basumatary (Bairabkhanda), sitting EM Ukhil Mushahary (Kachugaon), UPPL general secretary Raju Kr Narzary (Saraibil), sitting EM Dr Nilut Swargiary (Rowta), sitting EM Saikhong Basumatary (13-Chirang), and sitting MCLA Sanjay Swargiary (Harisinga).

Among the 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar, the BPF was leading in 9 seats, the UPPL in 2, and the BJP in 1. In the Chirang district, the BPF was leading in seven seats and the UPPL in one.

The jubilant BPF workers and supporters have been celebrating.

