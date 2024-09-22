Assam: Prize Money Quiz Competition Held in Memory of Prafulla Deori Marks Golden Jubilee of Bamrajabari High School

DEMOW: In consistence with the Golden Jubilee year of Bamrajabari High School situated in Rajabari, a Sivasagar district- based prize money quiz competition was organized in memory of Prafulla Deori at Jananeta Bhimbor Deori Bhawan Bamrajabari on September 18. Students from Class 6 to Class 10 participated. The Kotiyori Higher Secondary School Team (Himanta Upadhyay, Bastav Sarma) got the first prize and received a cash of Rs.5000 and a certificate, Demow Girls High School Team (Himadri Gogoi, Himadri Changmai) got the second prize and received a cash of Rs.3000 and a certificate and Gopinath Kachari Memorial Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bamrajabari Team got the third prize and received a cash of Rs.2000 and a certificate.

