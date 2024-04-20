Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate Kampa Borgoyari files nominations for Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate Kampa Borgoyari has filed his nomination papers for Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency before the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar on Friday. He was accompanied by the president of the BPF Hagrama Mohilary, chairman of the Central Election Steering Committee of the party and former MLA Thaneswar Basumatary, former cabinet minister Pramila Rani Brahma, MCLA James Basumatary and senior BPF leader Kanan Basumatary.

A big rally was taken out from his residence at Bodofa Nwgwr near BTC Secretariat to DC office via Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road to submit nomination papers to the Returning Officer. A brief meeting was held before submission of nomination papers at his residential complex in Kokrajhar where BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, MLA Rabiram Narzary and candidate Kampa Borgoyari delivered speech.

Talking to media persons, BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari said BPF was the only party that has people’s faith. He said the leaders and workers of the BPF in every level had been working hard to bring it back to power for regional stability, peace and development to all. He also said the BPF will get majority support from all communities as people irrespective of caste, creed and religion have faith on BPF.

Meanwhile, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary said NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary will not be able to win in Kokrajhar because the ruling parties have failed to deliver their commitment to the people. He claimed that during the NDA's victory rally on April 18 at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, they hired people for a fee of Rs. 500 each person; if not, the rally would have been a bust. He also said it was a ridiculous act on the part of the UPPL, BJP and AGP to bring people on rent at the rate of labourers’ wages. On the High Court’s order of ineligibility of MP Naba Kumar Sarania to contest election, he said as per court’s order he will not be able to contest the election. He also said Sarania had already lost grounds and people’s faith in BTC.

On the other hand MLA Rabiram Narzary said the UPPL, BJP and AGP coalition government in BTC had dismantled the constitutional 6th schedule structure of BTC and downgraded the power and functions of the council. He said the ruling government had failed to keep its promises to the people in the last three and half years. He called upon all to vote for BPF candidate saying that the time has come to oust the UPPL, BJP and AGP coalition from power to save the BTC. The meeting was also attended by the secretary of the BPF, Anjali Daimary, Malati Rani Narzary and leaders of youth and women’s wings of the BPF.

