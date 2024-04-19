United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Jayanta Basumatary files nomination papers for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat

KOKRAJHAR: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Jayanta Basumatary backed by the NDA, filed nomination papers for Kokrajhar ST HPC before the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar on Thursday. During the rally to file nomination papers, he was accompanied by the Ministers UG Brahma of UPPL, Chandra Mahan Patowary of AGP and MLA Ramendra Narayan Deka of BJP, BJP’s state president Bhabesh Kalita and chairman of Central Election Steering Committee of UPPL Hemendra Nath Brahma.

The grand victory rally of the NDA started from Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr here where several supporters from different communities took part.

Talking to media persons, NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary said he was elated to see the people coming forward to support him. He said the participation of thousands of people in their rally had proved NDA’s strength. The UPPL, BJP and AGP have been getting huge response in every rally across the state, he said, adding that there is no party to defeat the NDA at this moment. He thanked the national president of BJP JP Nadda, president of Assam state BJP Bhabesh Kalita, Minister UG Brahma for taking part in the grand election rally in support of him in Kokrajhar on Thursday. He also said they will get over 70 percent of the vote in the 3rd phase election to be held on May 7.

On the order issued by the Gauhati High Court regarding MP Naba Kumar Sarania ineligible to contest election in Kokrajhar after his ST certificate was found rejected, Basumatary said no one was above the law and MP Naba Kumar Sarania’s ST certificate was verified as per law and thus he has nothing to say on it.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Know Your Candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika, INC’s Contender

Also Watch: