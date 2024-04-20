Holiday in Dima Hasao on April 26

Haflong: The Government of Assam has declared public holiday on April 26 for constituencies holding second (2nd) phase of the General Election of Lok Sabha, 2024 polls as per the Governor’s order under the Negotiable Instruments Act (N.I.A) of 1881 mandates.

Dima Hasao district will also go to polls in the 2nd phase on April 26 within the jurisdiction/area of 6-Diphu (ST) parliamentary Constituencies along with 4-Darrang-Udalguri, 6-Diphu, 7-Karimganj, 8-Silchar(SC), 9-Nagaon constituencies.

In all government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days on account of public holiday under N.I.Act, 1881.

