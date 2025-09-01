Shyam Chundi secures Pachnoi Cherfang nomination from Bodoland People's Front (BPF)

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The BPF has officially declared its candidate for the 39 No. Pachnoi Cherfang constituency of Udalguri district on Sunday. Former two-time BTC Executive Member Shyam Chundi has been nominated to contest the upcoming election.

Soon after the announcement, Chundi launched a scathing attack on the ruling UPPL, alleging that the party had failed to bring any development to the area. Confident of victory, he asserted that this time he would secure the seat with a huge margin of votes. The declaration has already sparked wide reactions, with Chundi’s supporters voicing strong backing both on the ground and across social media, intensifying the electoral heat in Udalguri.

Also Read: Senior Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Ananiel Hasda joins UPPL

Also Watch: