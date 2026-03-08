Bodoland People's Front (BPF) organizes ‘Dispur Chalo Yatra’ at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday organized its 'Dispur Chalo Yatra' at Udalguri, focusing on the themes of peace, unity, growth, and development among different communities in the five districts of the Bodo belt. The programme is part of the party's mobilization drive ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The yatra, which began on February 25, is being carried out across various constituencies with the objective of strengthening the party's grassroots network and rallying support ahead of the polls. A large number of party leaders, workers, and supporters participated, reiterating their commitment to consolidating the party's base in the region.

According to organizers, nearly 10,000 people attended the gathering. Several leaders from other parties also joined the event, including former Udalguri district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sunil Basumatary; OSD to former BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, Raju Dhakal; and former NDFB leader as well as CWC member of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Dhiren Boro.

Party leaders stated that the yatra aims to energize the cadre and expand BPF's organizational base ahead of the Assembly elections. Addressing the gathering, BPF president and Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, said the party is determined to secure victory in all 15 Assembly seats under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as part of the NDA alliance.

Mohilary noted that while seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA are yet to be finalized, the ultimate objective is to win all 15 seats in the region. Taking a dig at UPPL president Pramod Boro, he alleged that the UPPL supremo is self-centred and pays little attention to grassroots leaders.

"We are confident that the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region will once again bless the Bodoland People's Front. Our aim is clear: to win all 15 Assembly seats in BTR under the NDA alliance. We will work unitedly and take everyone along for the development of the region," Mohilary said.

Notably, out of the four legislative assembly seats-Bhergaon, Tangla, Udalguri, and Mazbat-the BPF is most likely to leave the Tangla seat to its ally BJP as part of the pre-poll alliance.

