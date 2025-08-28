Senior Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Ananiel Hasda joins UPPL

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Ananiel Hasda, a Central Working Committee (CWC) member of the BPF, joined the UPPL on Wednesday. MLA Lawrence Islary, who is also the President of Kokrajhar district UPPL, welcomed and felicitated Hasda at the district office of the UPPL in Kokrajhar.

Talking to mediapersons, Hasda said that he had been with the BPF for long and used to observe the initiatives of the UPPL for the people of all communities. He said that the UPPL was more democratic than the BPF and that the former had reached out to every community through the community vision document. “We are the citizens of a secular nation and have provision of equal rights and justice,” he said, adding that the UPPL had been giving due honour to everyone’s identity and self respect.

