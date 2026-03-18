Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to release candidate list for Assembly polls on March 20

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Amid the intensifying political atmosphere ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary arrived in Tamulpur on Tuesday and participated in an important party meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mohilary announced that the BPF would officially release its list of candidates on March 20. He sharply criticized UPPL chief Pramod Boro for announcing a candidate list independently, despite being part of the NDA alliance. Mohilary stated that such a move should not have been made while remaining in an alliance.

He further pointed out that when parties like the BJP, AGP, and BPF had not yet released their candidate lists, UPPL’s haste in doing so was against alliance norms.

On the other hand, referring to former ABSU President and UPPL candidate Dipen Boro, Mohilary remarked sarcastically that no matter how prominent a leader he may be, it would be impossible to defeat the BPF in the upcoming electoral battle.

Significantly, during his visit, Mohilary was also seen engaging in a discussion with Biswajit Daimary, NDA’s prominent candidate for the Tamulpur constituency and Speaker of the Assembly. This interaction has sparked intense political speculation in the region.

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