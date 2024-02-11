Bodoland People’s Party (BPF) observes BTC Accord Day at Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland People’s Party (BPF) on Saturday observed the 22nd BTC Accord Day at Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery, Debargaon in Kokrajhar district.

As part of the programme, the president of the BPF and former Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary paid glowing tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma in front of BTC Secretariat where former Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari, General Secretary of BPF and ex- MLA Maneswar Brahma, MCLA and leader of opposition Derhasat Basumatary and other senior leaders also paid floral tribute to Bodofa at his statue followed by hoisting the national flag by party president Hagrama Mohilary at Bodoland Martyrs’ Cemetery, Debargaon. He also paid floral tribute to martyrs of Bodoland movement in the cemetery after which Mohilary addressed before the people who gathered in the programme.

Talking to media persons, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary said the day was historic for the people of the region as BTC accord under 6th schedule provision of the Constitution of India was signed between the government of India, government of Assam and BLT to usher in peace and socio- economic development of the region. He said the BPF has been regaining its public support in every corner and their coming back to power is in the offing. He said the BPF will fight it alone in the forthcoming parliamentary election fielding its own candidates at Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri HPC. He also said there had been no pre-poll electioneering understanding with any political party but will welcome if any party comes forward to support BPF. He further said the BPF will declare the name of official party candidates in the beginning of March next.

