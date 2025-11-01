CEM Hagrama Mohilary calls for united effort to build a stronger BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday attended a series of programmes including victory ceremony, laying of foundation stone for construction of RCC bridge, and celebration of District Day in Udalguri, where he pitched for marching towards a stronger BTC.

Mohilary laid the foundation stone for the construction of RCC Bridge No. 1/1 on the Borobazar-Borjhar road under 47 Mazbat LAC, marking a significant step towards improved connectivity and development in the region. Laying the foundation stone, he stated that better roads would bring better opportunities, smoother travel, and stronger economic growth for the people of the region. He extended his gratitude to all officials, engineers, and supporters for their dedication to continue to build a stronger and more progressive BTC.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Nonai Multi-Village PWSS under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Tangla Division, Udalguri, marking a proud step towards providing safe and reliable drinking water for the needy people, strengthening the foundation of a healthier and sustainable future.

Later, he joined the grand victory ceremony organized by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Udalguri district committee in Udalguri. Attending the event as chief guest, he said that the vibrant performances, energetic crowd, and enthusiastic participation truly reflected the unity and cultural spirit of the people of Bodoland. He said that events like these strengthened the bond, inspired young talents, and motivated them to work harder for the progress of the region. He extended his appreciation to all artistes, organizers, and supporters for making the celebration memorable.

Mohilary also attended the 23rd District Day celebration in Udalguri on the same day and praised the rich traditional stalls and departmental exhibitions in the celebration showcasing the cultural strength and progress of the region. He said that he was delighted to witness the science exhibition presented by the talented students saying that their creativity, confidence, and innovative ideas were truly inspiring. He also said that moments like these reflected the bright future of BTC and wished all young minds striving for excellence.

