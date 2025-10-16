Citizens demand construction of mini Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: In the wake of the Executive Council meeting of the newly-formed BPF government in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary announced that construction work for a Mini BTC Secretariat in Udalguri would commence soon, a move aligned with the pre-poll promises and guarantees of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). The BTC council is reportedly chalking out plans to begin operations of the proposed Mini Secretariat by delegating district-level officers to handle key administrative functions.

Citizens, social organizations, and student bodies have raised a strong demand that the Mini BTC Secretariat of Udalguri be established in Tangla, citing its better connectivity and central location. Tangla, known as one of the oldest and most vibrant towns of Udalguri district, has long been a hub of trade, education, and culture for adjoining areas such as Bhergaon, Khoirabari, and Paneri. Local residents argued that setting up the Mini Secretariat in Tangla would not only ensure administrative accessibility but also save time and resources for people across the district.

Prominent businessman Safdar Khan said, “Tangla has immense potential and contributes significantly to the district’s economy. Yet, it continues to be neglected. It’s high time the BTC administration recognizes this and takes steps to set up the Mini BTC Secretariat here.” BPF leader Govinda Debnath also backed the demand, pointing out that Tangla, despite being a growing urban center, has long been deprived of sub-divisional status. “The town was once proposed for a sub-division, but it was later incorporated under Bhergaon. The people of Tangla have a legitimate expectation that the BTC government will now consider our town for the Mini BTC Secretariat,” Debnath added.

