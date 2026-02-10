Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) declares local holiday today to mark 24th Bodoland Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has declared a Local Holiday on February 10 across the entire Bodoland Territorial Council area for commemoration of the 24th Bodoland Day.

The holiday will apply to all government offices, educational institutions as well as private schools, colleges, and universities within the BTC area. However, offices and establishments providing essential services, along with schools, colleges, and institutions involved in the conduct of upcoming examinations, have been exempted from the purview of the holiday.

