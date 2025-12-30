Tamulpur district returns Rs 40 lakh unspent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election amount

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In the presence of Assam’s Minister of Transport, Charan Boro, the District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakravarty, officially handed over a refund challan of Rs 40 lakh to the government during the Car Mela cum Vehicle Scrappage Facility Programme held on December 28 at Goreswar in Tamulpur district. The refunded amount represents the unspent balance from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election conducted in the district.

It may be noted that a total expenditure of Rs 2.13 crore was sanctioned for the BTC Election 2025. The election was conducted peacefully, transparently, and smoothly across 395 polling stations in Tamulpur district. Under the leadership of the District Commissioner, the district’s Green Election initiative received widespread appreciation.

As part of this initiative, the use of plastic was completely prohibited throughout the election process. Jute-based materials, including jute bags, were used instead, and tree plantation drives were carried out at every polling station, reflecting the administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Additionally, 30 polling stations were managed exclusively by women, highlighting the district administration’s emphasis on women’s participation and leadership. At the Material Distribution Centre located at Tamulpur Senior Secondary School, the administration provided chairs and air-conditioned facilities for polling personnel. The approach road to the centre was also developed to ensure smooth movement of election staff and materials.

Demonstrating efficient administration, the district successfully declared results for all constituencies under Tamulpur on the very day of counting, September 26. After meeting all election-related expenditures, Rs 40 lakh remained unutilized out of the sanctioned Rs 2.13 crore. The unspent amount has been duly deposited with the Bodoland Welfare Department in accordance with government procedures.

Reacting to this achievement, Minister Charan Boro, MCLA Maheswar Basumatary, and residents of the region expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the effective and transparent efforts of the District Commissioner and the district administration.

Also Read: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) lays foundation stone for nursing hostel in Kokrajhar