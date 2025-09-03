Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election Observer inspects Rowta constituency preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Observer of BTC Election 2025 for 40 Rowta (ST) Constituency, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, ACS, Additional Secretary, arrived in Udalguri on Monday. He visited Room No. 01 (First Floor), Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri, where he inspected the nomination process. He also held a meeting with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Udalguri, and discussed in detail the preparedness for conducting a free and fair election. As per the official release, the Election Observer will also be available for meeting with the public at Room No. 02 (Bhairabkunda, Ground Floor) of Circuit House, Udalguri.

