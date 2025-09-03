BTC Election: Hagrama, Pramod Boro, Kampa file nomination papers for 2nd seats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On Tuesday, the last day for filing of nomination papers for ensuing BTC election, President of the UPPL Pramod Boro, president of the BPF Hagrama Mohilary, and former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari filed nomination papers for their second seats. UPPL President Boro filed his nomination papers for his second seat in Dotma, BPF President Mohilary and Borgoyari for Debargaon constituency. On the last day of filing nomination papers, as many as 106 candidates of different political parties including independents in 12 constituencies in Kokrajhar district submitted nomination papers.

During the submission of nomination papers, Boro was accompanied by Minister UG Brahma, MP Joyanta Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Madhab Chandra Chetry, and other senior party leaders while Mohilary was accompanied by former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and senior party leaders.

Among prominent figures who filed nomination papers on Tuesday were Derhasat Basumatary (BPF) for Salakati, Doneswar Goyary (BPF) for Baokhungri, Manaranjan Brahma (BJP) for Dotma, Rajib Brahma (BJP) for Banargaon, Arup Kr Dey (BJP) for Fakiragram, Prakash Basumatary (BPF) for Dotma and Jubiraj Basumatary (BPF) for Banargaon.

Talking to media persons, Boro said that he filed nomination papers for his second seat in Dotma as people had been looking for his candidature from Dotma along with other constituencies. Boro said that the UPPL would get the magic number to form the next council government in BTC.

Meanwhile, Mohilary said that the BPF had been going ahead in every constituency of BTC and was going to form the next BTC government with absolute numbers. He said former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari had lack of public support in his own constituency.

On the other hand, Borgoyari said that Mohilary had filed nomination in 14-Chirang Duar to challenge him and thus he also filed nomination papers to counter him in Debargaon. He claimed that Mohilary would be defeated from both Debargaon and 14-Chirang Duar constituencies.

