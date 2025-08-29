Assam: BPF hosts Policy Making Body meet in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: “Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will emerge as the single largest party with absolute majority in the forthcoming BTC council polls,” asserted BPF President Hagrama Mohilary in Udalguri on Wednesday. With the BTC council polls round the corner, BPF President Hagrama Mohillary flew down to Udalguri in a chopper to attend a Policy Making Body (PMB) Meet with top guns of BPF including Kalaigaon MLA Durga Das Boro and former state minister Rihon Daimari, among others at Udalguri.

Talking to mediapersons soon after the meeting, BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary said that the meet unanimously decided for declaring the candidates for remaining 18 seats before August 30 and an in-charge would be appointed for each of the 40 BTC constituencies to supervise the election-related works. He further asserted that post formation of the election steering committee by the party, the election manifesto incorporating the visions and plans of the party would be launched. He termed Kampa Borgoyary and Chandan Brahma to be the black sheep of BPF who had switched coats and joined UPPL and asserted that they were bound to lose in the election. Election to the 40-seat council will be held on September 22 wherein 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, five for non-Scheduled Tribes, and the remaining five come under the open category.

