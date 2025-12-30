Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) lays foundation stone for nursing hostel in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of its initiative to strengthen the health sector in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and enhance nursing education, the BTC government on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a nursing hostel at the Helena-Gaide Basumatary GNM Nursing School in Kokrajhar.

The foundation stone was laid by Derhasat Basumatary, Executive Member (EM) of Health Services, BTC. The project will be constructed at an estimated cost of ?3 crore under the Infrastructure Development Project for the financial year 2025–26.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by BTC MCLA Daneswar Gayari, former Assam minister Pramila Rani Brahma, the Director of BTC Health Services, along with several officials and staff members of the Health Department.

The proposed nursing hostel is expected to provide improved residential facilities for nursing students and contribute significantly to strengthening healthcare education and services in the region.

Also Read: Bodoland Territorial Council hosts workshop on Climate Smart FPOs for building resilience