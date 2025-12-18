Memo to BTC Executive Member to declare Mahamaya forest a Jatayu Uddyan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam (ASSA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to BTC Executive Member, Department of Urban Development, Moon Moon Brahma demanding that the Mahamaya reserve forest be declared a Jatayu Uddyan.

EM Brahma praised the awareness activities of ASSA for the preservation and protection of the Mahamaya reserve forest and assured to do the needful. She also observed the nests built by the vultures in the forest and instructed the officials to take steps to build a concrete statue of the Himalayan Vulture (Jatayu) and declare the forest as Jatayu Uddyan.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam recently conducted an investigative survey in the Mahamaya forest, a habitat of the rare white-backed vulture and found its population increasing. Talking to The Sentinel, Secretary General of the organization, Dr Haricharan Das, said that the white-backed vulture was an endangered species and needed to be protected. Moreover, the migration of the highly sacred bird mentioned in the Ramayana to the forest continues, he pointed out.

Dr Das said that the global vulture population had drastically declined and that the bird had already gone extinct in several countries. Historically, vultures have played a vital role in consuming carcasses, preventing the spread of diseases.

