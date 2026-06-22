Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) set to purchase 400 bighas of land for second greenfield project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Executive Council (EC) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has decided to purchase 400 bighas of land on the southern side of Bishmuri in Kokrajhar district for the purpose of the 2nd Green Field. During an Executive Council meeting held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall on Saturday, the council made the decision. The council also approved the renovation of the main gate of the BTC Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the acquired land would be developed as a greenfield area.

He further stated that the renovated Secretariat gate will incorporate symbols representing the All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Liberation Tigers Force and National Democratic Front of Bodoland in recognition of their contributions to the movement and peace processes that led to the formation of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Also Read: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) declares local holiday today to mark 24th Bodoland Day