Sivasagar Students’ Union and Civil Hospital Organizes Blood Donation Camp at Sivasagar Urban Model Hospital

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union in association with the Sivasagar Civil Hospital organized a blood donation camp at Sivasagar Urban Model Hospital at Dolmukh Chariali in Sivasagar town on Wednesday.

Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Geetalee Dowarah, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sadhan Bora, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital Dr Makhan Kalita, Officer-in-Charge of Blood Bank Dr Dwijen Koch, AASU central executive Samiran Phukan, Sivasagar District Students’ Union general secretary Dipankar Saikia, Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union president Manash Pratim Baruah, general secretary Manjit Hazarika and advisor Partha Pratim Baruah participated in the inaugural ceremony of the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav described AASU’s move as an example of humanitarian and social responsibility and thanked all the blood donors.

Additional District Commissioner Geetalee Dowarah appreciated the initiative of the organizers and called upon the people to get involved in great donation like blood donation and become a resource to save lives.

AASU leader Samiran Phukan thanked the Regional Students’ Union for organizing the blood donation camp to support the Blood Bank of Sivasagar Civil Hospital and thanked all those who participated in the blood donation camp and donated blood. He also said that AASU is a social organization and will take such steps from time to time to provide relief to the needy.

A large number of people including Sivasagar District Students’ Union president Manab Hazarika, Officer-In-Charge of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station Kalpajit Sharma, Town Inspector Dipankar Chutia, Traffic Inspector Bidyut Bikas Moran and others participated in the camp and donated blood.

Also Read: North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum condemns ‘biased’ appointments under NC Hills Autonomous Council

Also Watch: