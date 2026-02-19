Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) heats up ahead of Assam Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections drawing closer, the political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is shifting into full campaign mode. The region is witnessing renewed mobilization by key players, particularly the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral contest in the Bodo heartland.

The UPPL, led by BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, has reportedly completed its internal exercise of preparing candidate panels for all 15 Assembly constituencies within the BTR. Party sources indicate that two prospective names have been shortlisted for each constituency, with the final selection expected to be announced shortly. This early and structured approach to candidate finalization reflects the party's effort to consolidate organizational strength well ahead of the formal poll schedule.

Beyond its traditional stronghold, the UPPL is also expanding its electoral footprint. The party is said to be preparing to contest six constituencies outside the BTR, including Dhekiajuli. Initial groundwork and outreach initiatives have already begun in these areas, signalling an effort to broaden the party's political base across Assam.

The sharpening political contest has also reignited exchanges between the UPPL and the Bodoland People's Front, led by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary. A meeting in Orang on Wednesday highlighted the increasingly assertive tone of the UPPL's campaign strategy, with party workers displaying a combative posture while rallying support ahead of the formal candidate announcement.

The contest in the BTR gains added significance in light of the BPF's performance in the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council elections, which demonstrated the party's continued grassroots presence. Observers believe that the rivalry between the two regional forces could significantly influence voter alignments, not only within the BTR but also in adjoining constituencies where both parties are seeking to expand their influence.

As parties move toward finalizing their nominees and intensifying public engagement, the coming weeks are expected to witness heightened political activity across the region. With both sides preparing for an aggressive campaign, the 2026 Assembly elections promise to be a defining moment in the evolving political narrative of Assam's Bodo-dominated areas.

