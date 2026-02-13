UPPL to contest all 15 BTR seats; Pramod Boro promises peace and development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is fully prepared to contest 15 constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the upcoming Assembly elections, said UPPL president Pramod Boro during a press conference on Thursday.

Addressing a rally in Bijni town, Boro emphasized the party’s commitment to peace and harmony in the BTR. He stated that the UPPL has already formulated the necessary strategies to contest elections in all Legislative Assembly constituencies within the region. He added that people from various communities are coming forward to support the party candidates, reflecting widespread public goodwill toward the UPPL.

Boro criticized the current BPF-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government, expressing dissatisfaction with its performance. He claimed that the BPF, under Hagrama Mohilary, had failed to address the aspirations and grievances of the people and had not honored commitments made during previous elections.

Expressing confidence in his party’s prospects, Boro asserted that the UPPL is likely to secure a majority of seats in the BTR constituencies, citing support from diverse communities. He also highlighted the party’s dedicated efforts toward the all-round development of Bodoland and its adjoining areas.

The rally, attended by several hundred party leaders, supporters, and well-wishers, began at the Bijni District Committee office and proceeded along the main road and flyover before concluding at the Bijni District Sports Association field. Present at the rally were former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the BTC and UPPL president Pramod Boro, party general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary and Madhab Chandra Chetry, MLAs Lawrence Islary and Jiron Basumatary, other MCLAs, and senior party leaders.

