Bodoland University celebrates National Science Day with two-day programme

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland University concluded a two-day programme celebrating National Science Day on Saturday. The event was jointly organized by the Faculty of Science and Technology of Bodoland University and the Bodoland Science Congress. On the first day, the programme featured the inauguration of a science exhibition, poster competition, and model competition by the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Prof. B.L. Ahuja. Students from various schools and colleges across Kokrajhar participated in the exhibition. In the afternoon, a C.V. Raman Memorial Lecture was delivered by former Professor M. Rafiqul Awal from the Department of Petroleum Engineering at Texas Tech University, USA. His lecture, titled “Evolution of Science – From Metaphysics to James Webb: Have We Lost Something?”, engaged students and faculty alike. The second-day programme was attended by Rector Prof. Jatin Sharma, Registrar Dr. Prahlad Basumatary, Academic Registrar Dr. Manjil Basumatary, and Dean of Science and Technology Sujit Deka, along with science students from various schools and colleges.

