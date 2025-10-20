Bodoland University hosts first recruitment drive, 72 shortlisted from 372 job seekers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A job fair-cum-recruitment drive was conducted on Friday at Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma auditorium, Bodoland University, jointly by the District Employment Exchange, Kokrajhar, and Placement Cell of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. This is the first recruitment drive conducted by Bodoland University.

The programme was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Prof BL Ahuja, in the presence of Dr Manjil Basumatary, the Academic Registrar, Dean of various faculties, heads and faculty members of various departments, officials and staff of Employment Exchange, Kokrajhar, etc. As many as 11 private firms from various sectors including banking and insurance, hospitality and tourism, education, IT, and automobiles participated in the event. Out of 372 job-seekers who availed the opportunity, the employers shortlisted 72. While delivering the inaugural speech, V-C Prof Ahuja emphasized the building of a good and successful career as well as maintaining ethics. Prof Ahuja also interacted with all the participating firms and thanked them for their visit. Dr Manjil Basumatary, the Academic Registrar, encouraged the placement cell to conduct such programmes regularly. During the inaugural session, Kunal Kanti Boro, Employment Officer, District Employment Exchange, welcomed the gathering and explained the very objective of organizing such a programme. He also mentioned the initiative of the Government of Assam for providing employment to the unemployed youths of the state.

