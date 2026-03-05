Bodoland University marks 17th Foundation Day alongside National Science Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland University (BU) celebrated its 17th Foundation Day, which concluded on Monday, coinciding with the nationwide observance of National Science Day 2026. The event brought together founder members, former Vice-Chancellors, academicians, researchers, students, and dignitaries to mark the university’s journey and to promote scientific awareness.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the rendition of the University Anthem, followed by the inauguration of an exhibition featuring models, posters, quizzes, and speech competitions by Prof. B. L. Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University. He was accompanied by Prof. Jatin Sarmah, Rector; Dr. Prahlad Basumatary, Registrar; Dr. Manjil Basumatary, Academic Registrar; faculty members, college teachers from various schools, and students.

In his speech, Prof. Ahuja highlighted the university’s progress over the past seventeen years, emphasizing the achievements of teachers, research scholars, and students in academics, research, and community engagement. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to quality education and innovation-driven development, and noted the significance of celebrating National Science Day to commemorate the historic discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate C. V. Raman. He underscored the importance of science in daily life and the need to promote scientific temper among students and the public.

A special Lecture-cum-Interaction session was delivered on February 27 by Prof. M. Rafiqul Awal, also known as Acharya Adibandhu, Former Kerr-McGee Professor of Petroleum Engineering, Texas Tech University, USA. Students from different schools, colleges, technical institutions, and the university participated in competitions, displaying 61 posters, 19 models, 11 quiz teams, and 12 speech participants.

This year’s theme, “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat,” highlighted the contributions of women scientists to nation-building and promoted inclusive scientific development. Notably, all sub-committee coordinators for the event were women faculty members, reflecting the spirit of the theme.

