National Science Day celebrated with focus on Women in Science at Doomdooma

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The National Science Day (NSD) was observed by the Assam Science Society (ASS), Doomdooma Branch, in collaboration with Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College, Doomdooma, on Saturday. The programme got underway with the hoisting of the ASS flag by president Dr Meena Devi Baruah in the morning. It was followed by a quiz competition as a part of the science week observed from February 23 to February 28. Assistant Professors Satabdi Dutta and Maharshi Kalita of Doomdooma College conducted the science quiz as quizmasters.

The main function of NSD, observed every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928, began with President Dr Meena Devi Baruah in the chair. Dr Amorjit Saikia, Principal, Bir Raghab Moran Government Model (BRMGM) College, lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman and paid floral tribute to him.

Runumoni Dutta Bhuyan and her team performed the signature song of the ASS. General Secretary Dhiren Deka explained the objectives of the meeting and introduced the chief speaker, Dr Ranjana Bora Bordoloi, former (retired) Head of the Department of Physics, Namrup College, who spoke on the theme “Women in Science in Catalysing Viksit Bharat”.

Dr Bora. Bordoloi narrated the life of Sir C. V. Raman in a PowerPoint presentation and showed the modest instrument he made that cost not more than Rs 300 and fetched him the Nobel Prize. She also showed some pictures of top-ranking women scientists like Mission Director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and others involved in the successful moon mission of Chandrayaan 3 and astronauts Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams and pointed out how the Indian women scientists devoted their lives to the pursuit of science besides maintaining their simple day-to-day routine life. In conclusion, she said that in the height of our remarkable scientific discoveries, we should see to it that we do not further damage our environment, which has been under the grip of pollution over the years, threatening our very existence. The other speaker, Mandira Moran, an entrepreneur of weaving and handicrafts and recipient of the top 50 Tejaswini Ideathon 2024 award, spoke about her experience in taking part in government exhibitions held in Mumbai, Delhi and foreign countries like Thailand and other countries. ‘It is unbelievable how people of Thailand are doing wonders by dint of their innovative ideas,’ she said, implying thereby that we lacked in skill development and in marketing of our products. The prizes for the winners of the quiz competition were given away in the meeting by invited guests.

