Bodoland University offers course on improving productivity and sustainable farming

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant step for illiterate farmers, Bodoland University (BU) has introduced a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering farmers who have never had formal schooling. BU has offered courses on improving productivity and sustainable farming practices to farmers who have no formal education. This unique course, designed to cater specifically to the needs of illiterate farmers, seeks to provide essential agricultural knowledge and skills crucial for improving productivity and sustainable farming practices.

The programme was launched amidst growing recognition of the challenges faced by rural communities and aims to bridge educational gaps by offering practical, hands-on training in agricultural techniques, crop management, soil health, and modern farming technologies. It also includes modules on financial literacy and market linkage strategies, equipping participants with comprehensive skills to enhance their livelihoods and economic well-being.

Dr. Anupam Baruah, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting inclusive education and empowering marginalised groups. “Our goal is to empower every farmer, irrespective of their educational background, with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in today’s agricultural landscape,” he emphasised.

