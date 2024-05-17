All-Bodo Students Union advocates for timely examinations in Bodoland University recruitment

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is actively advocating for the improvements within the Bodoland University (BU), particularly regarding examinations, results, and recruitment practices. It’s positive that both the student union and the Vice Chancellor are committed to prioritizing students’ interests and the university’s development. The emphasis on creating a healthy and quality educational environment is crucial for the overall welfare of the university and its surrounding community.

A delegation from the All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU), led by the president of the central committee, Dipen Boro and vice president Kwrwmdao Wary on Wednesday, met with the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Bodoland University (BU), Prof. B. L. Ahuja. The delegation discussed the various issues related to the education and development of the university.

ABSU presented several demands, including the timely conduct of examinations and the prompt declaration of results. They also emphasized the need for a 70% reservation for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the university recruitment. The ABSU urged the Vice Chancellor to prioritize the interests of the students and the overall development of the university, cautioning against any mismanagement as experienced in the past. In response, the Vice Chancellor Prof. B. L. Ahuja assured that the students’ interests and the university’s development would be prioritized. Later, talking to media persons, the president of ABSU, Dipen Boro informed that the meeting with the VC of Bodoland University was fruitful, and discussed thoroughly over the uplift and the welfare of the university in the days to come. He said the student body urged the university authority to make a healthy and quality educational environment amongst the citizens in the region.

