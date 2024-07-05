Retiring Veterinary Attendant Ranson Daimai Honored at Farewell Ceremony in Udalguri

KALAIGAON: A retiring Veterinary attendant of Bornagaon Key Village Centre under AH& Veterinary officer of Udalguri, Ranson Daimai was given farewell on Thursday. He superannuated from his service on June 1.

On the occasion, an open meeting was organized in the premises of District AH & Veterinary office of Udalguri and this was presided over by Dr. NC Klita, District Veterinary officer, AH & Vety., Udalguri. The outgoing veterinary attendant was felicitated veterinary officials with a gamosa, A zapi and a sharai. Several noted persons like Dr. Rupam Boro, Dr. Dimpi Khanikar and journalist Arun Sarma took part in this meeting as guest. DVO Dr. Kalita spoke about significance of farewell meeting and Dr. Ritam Hajarika welcomed the people of this meeting on Thursday.

