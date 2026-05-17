Bongaigaon Refinery Funds Advanced LC-QToF-HRMS Installation at Bodoland University

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KOKRAJHAR: In a significant initiative of the Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR), the Liquid Chromatography –Quadrupole Time of Flight-High Resolution Mass Spectroscopy (LC-QToFT-HRMS) was installed at the Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University (BU), Kokrajhar, under IOCL of BGR on Friday.

Application training of LC-QToF-HRMS at Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University, has been initiated from May 15 and will extend up to May 22 under the IOCL (Bongaigaon Refinery) project ‘Green energy powered analytical equipment for quality assurance and marketing of diverse mushroom and value-added mushroom products at BU.’

The equipment will help in multidisciplinary research by enabling rapid, highly sensitive, and accurate identification of complex biomolecules, metabolites, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

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