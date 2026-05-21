Monthly revenue collection meeting held under Kokrajhar DC’s chairmanship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The monthly revenue collection meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr P Uday Praveen, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, to review the progress of revenue mobilization across departments in the district. During the meeting, the district commissioner carried out a detailed department-wise review of revenue collection performance, assessing achievements against assigned targets and identifying areas of shortfall. Emphasizing the importance of efficient revenue mobilization, he issued necessary directions to the concerned departments to strengthen collection mechanisms, enhance coordination, and ensure the timely achievement of revenue targets

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