Bodoland University Reviews NEP 2020 Implementation, Releases UG Programme Guidelines

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A review cum action taken meeting on the Teachers’ Conclave on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was jointly organised by the Bodoland University (BU) and the Department of Education, BTC, at the Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, BU, on Tuesday.

The programme was convened with the objective of reviewing the outcomes of the conclave and assessing the progress made towards the implementation of the recommendations and action points that emerged. The meeting brought together officials of Bodoland University, principals and faculty members of affiliated colleges, and representatives from the Department of Education to strengthen coordination and facilitate the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

A major highlight of the programme was the release of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme Guidelines on NEP 2020.

During the technical sessions, detailed discussions were held on various academic and administrative issues associated with the implementation of NEP 2020 across the affiliated colleges. Special emphasis was placed on the functioning of the SAMARTH portal.

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