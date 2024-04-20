Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling peaceful in Golaghat district

Golaghat: The first phase polling for the 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary election of Golaghat district went off peacefully on Friday without any untoward incident. Voters lined up at the polling stations in Golaghat at 7 am to make their choice by exercising their franchise.

As per official information, the voter turnout in Golaghat election district in 667 polling stations under No. 10 Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency was 64.3% in Golaghat LAC. In Khumtai constituency the voter turnout was 72.4% and in Dergaon constituency it was 67.2%.

