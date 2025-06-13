ONGC rig suffers blowout; Massive gas leak triggers panic in Sivasagar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A massive explosion followed by an uncontrolled gas leak occurred on Thursday at Rig No. RDS-147 under the Rudrasagar oilfield of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), located in the Bhatiapar area of Sivasagar. According to information, the rig, operated by SK Petrochemicals under ONGC, suffered a blowout during routine operations, leading to a high-pressure emission of natural gas. The roar of the gas release was reportedly audible from as far as 3 to 4 kilometres away.

The incident caused widespread panic among residents of the nearby Bari Chuk area, prompting many to flee to safer locations. The continuous release of gas created an alarming atmosphere, raising fears of a potential disaster if the leak was not quickly brought under control.

Fire tenders from various locations, including four fire engines dispatched immediately by the State Fire Service, rushed to the spot to contain the situation. However, the delayed arrival, almost an hour later, of ONGC’s own fire-fighting units drew public criticism and resentment from locals.

The district administration confirmed that emergency response teams, including ONGC’s technical experts and fire safety personnel, were promptly engaged in controlling the situation. At the time of filing this report, efforts were underway to bring the gas flow under control and stabilize operations.

Officials stated that the incident has not resulted in any casualties so far and that all necessary precautions were being taken to ensure the safety of the personnel and the surrounding communities. The Sivasagar district administration assured the public that effective and timely measures were being implemented to normalize the situation and prevent any escalation.

