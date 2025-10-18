Body Recovered from Demow River

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The body of Mohan Gogoi, a resident of Palengi Kachari Pathar near Demow, was recovered from the Demow river on Thursday morning with the help of SDRF and Demow police. According to sources, Montu Gogoi (30 years) and Mohan Gogoi (28 years) had gone fishing in the Demow river on October 14 and drowned. The body of Montu Gogoi was recovered on October 14, but that of Mohan Gogoi was missing.

