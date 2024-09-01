Goalpara Police Increases Night Patrols and Holds Anti-Riot Drills Amid Rising Tensions in Upper Assam

Goalpara: In view of the recent tensions in an Upper Assam district and to thwart the possibilities of any misdeed carried out by the anti-social activists, the Goalpara district police has begun additional patrolling at night. The district police team under the supervision of Nabaneet Mahanta, SP kept all the police stations on alert to overthrow any activities by any organization or individuals that may lead to social unrest.

The department also carried out in its police stations an anti-riot drill this week. A meeting with the local YouTubers and social media influencers was held where topics like how to stop fake news and information and save society from unrest were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Goalpara district administration is extending its full cooperation with the district police to maintain law and order.

To ensure the social harmony and peaceful environment, the District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury attended a joint meeting on Thursday with SP Goalpara at the latter’s conference hall where representatives from different organizations and civil societies participated.

Both the frontline officers also took part last week in a walk through the main streets of the Goalpara town and interacted with the common people giving a message of secured environment.

Mention may be made that the Goalpara Police during its successful anti-drug operations in last one month, arrested several persons and seized a haul of drugs.

