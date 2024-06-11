Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Crashes into Under-Construction Toll Plaza Near Bogibeel Bridge, Causes Major Damage

DIBRUGARH: In a major accident, a truck laden with LPG cylinders crashed into the under-construction toll plaza near the Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh on Monday, causing massive damage to toll plaza.

According to police, the truck bearing registration number NL-02-N-7660, en-route to Lakhimpur from Makum in Tinsukia, lost control and crashed into a toll plaza post before tumbling on the road.

The impact of the crash was so severe that it caused widespread panic among locals and travellers, who feared a fire hazard due to the LPG cylinders. The collision led to substantial damage to the toll plaza structure. Two toll lanes, posts and the barrier gate were severely damaged, causing a significant delay in traffic.

The handyman of the truck suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). The driver however escaped unscathed.

Police and firefighters rushed to the site following the incident. The affected portion of the road was cleared for traffic soon after, and the LPG cylinders were safely removed from the truck.

“The driver of the truck was lucky to have escaped without any injuries. However, the handyman, who was also in the cabin at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. We have cleared the road, and traffic is now moving smoothly,” a traffic official informed.

