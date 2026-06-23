Bokakhat: 45 College Students Trained to Assist Kaziranga Forest Staff During Floods

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve are preparing in advance for the approaching flood season. Similarly, selected students from nearby colleges have been trained and prepared to assist forest personnel whenever required during floods.

Over the past two days, a total of 45 selected students from JDSG College, Bokakhat, Chandranath Bezbaruah College, and Kaziranga Government Model College received training at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) located at Borjuri, Bokakhat. The training was conducted by the Centre’s Chief Executive Officer and senior veterinarian, Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, who prepared the students to serve as flood volunteers. It may be noted that each of the three colleges nominated 15 students under the National Service Scheme (NSS) to undergo volunteer training so that they can assist forest personnel in the animal corridors of the national park during floods.

During the two-day programme, the students received volunteer training under the supervision of the organisation Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

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