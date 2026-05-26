Endangered dholes make documented return to Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong, signalling forest rejuvenation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The forested areas of Kaziranga National Park and the adjoining southern stretches of the district of Karbi Anglong were once known habitats of the dhole, or Asiatic wild dog. Although it was believed that packs of dholes had disappeared from this region over time, a camera trap installed by researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India in 2022 captured images of a dhole in the area. Following this photographic evidence confirming the presence of dholes in the region, a team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, specialising in forest and wildlife ecology, recently conducted surveys and studies in the extended landscape and succeeded not only in sighting a pack of dholes but also in photographing them.

After obtaining this documented evidence, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on social media on Sunday that free-ranging dholes have now returned to their natural habitat. He stated that this was not merely the return of a species but a powerful recognition of forest rejuvenation, growing awareness about biodiversity conservation, and persistent conservation efforts.

It is noteworthy that Assamese researcher Jyotish Ranjan Deka, who is conducting research in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has been carrying out studies in the Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong extended forest landscape with his research team in collaboration with the authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and the Wildlife Institute of India.

The dhole has been identified as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is considered one of Asia’s least-studied carnivores.

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