Bokakhat agricultural embankment raises flood fears ahead of Monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The condition of the Bankuwal agricultural embankment in the Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district, the home constituency of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, has become deplorable, causing serious concern among flood-prone residents. As the embankment has weakened badly at several points, the farming communities of Uttar Mahura and Dichai Gaon panchayats are gripped by fear. Allegations have also surfaced that the embankment can be crossed on foot at some places.

For the people of this vast area, repeatedly threatened by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra that endanger their lives and livelihoods, this embankment is the only line of defence. If strengthening and repair work is not undertaken before the monsoon, there is a strong possibility that disaster will strike Bankuwal village as well as more than twenty villages under the two panchayats.

It may be recalled that on July 1, 2024, the embankment was breached by the strong currents of the Brahmaputra floods. After the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, temporary reconstruction of the breached portion was carried out under his instructions, with oversight from the Water Resources Minister and the local MLA and Agriculture Minister, providing temporary relief to the people. However, those affected by the floods are yet to receive proper compensation.

Meanwhile, although officials and staff of the Water Resources Department were already aware that water seepage from both sides of the embankment during floods was creating serious threats, no repair work was seen to have been undertaken during the dry season. If the embankment is not strengthened and repaired during the dry months, the people of the greater region are certain to face danger again during the coming monsoon.

Furthermore, the embankment remains incomplete. About 100 metres west of the previously breached section, the portion constructed over the former Nikori Beel has become extremely weak due to water seepage during the last floods. Notably, this agricultural embankment also serves as an important communication route for the region. If it is breached during the monsoon, road connectivity with the outside world will be completely cut off.

Despite all this, it is surprising that the Assam government's powerful Water Resources Department has so far not taken up any scheme for the repair and strengthening of the embankment. Similarly, despite being aware of the looming danger facing his own constituency, the local MLA and Cabinet Minister, Atul Bora, has not been seen giving due importance to the issue.

