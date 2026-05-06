Bokakhat: Bahikhowa village gives grand welcome to retired army soldier

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A remarkable village in Bokakhat subdivision, Bahikhowa, has over a hundred members. Among them, six have served in the Indian Army, and one served as a security person at Kaziranga National Park, all of whom have now retired. Each of them earned various medals during their service. On Monday, the youngest member of the village to serve in the Army, Sadananda Hazarika, returned home after retirement. The villagers gave him a grand welcome with traditional music, including gayan-bayan and drums, escorting him from the banks of the Dhansiri river in Bokakhat to his home in Bahikhowa village. Three ceremonial gates were set up along the way.

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