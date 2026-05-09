Headteacher detained after misconduct allegation triggers tension at Nalbari School

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension prevailed at South Janigog Primary School in the Bahjani area of Nalbari district on Thursday after a headteacher was accused of misconduct with a Class V student.

According to allegations, Headteacher Ajay Majumdar allegedly called the student to his office after school hours and subjected her to physical misconduct. Following the incident, the student reportedly refused to attend school and later informed her family members about what had happened.

After learning of the matter, local residents gathered at the school and staged a protest. A team from Nalbari Sadar police station later reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Amid rising tension, the police took the teacher into custody and brought him to the police station for further inquiry.

Residents alleged that Ajay Majumdar had joined the school as headteacher about a year ago. Some locals also claimed that the academic environment of the school had deteriorated during his tenure.

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