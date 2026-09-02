Bokakhat Blaze Exposes Disaster Management Lapses as Residents Demand Probe

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A heap of ashes now remains at the site of Monday's devastating fire in Bokakhat. The incident has exposed the weaknesses of Bokakhat's disaster management system. Only two fire tenders reached the accident site very late, despite being stationed just one kilometre away.

Had fire tenders from Numaligarh Refinery, Dergaon, Golaghat, and Kaliabor not arrived immediately, the fire could have spread to the Bokakhat bus stand and the commercial establishments and residential buildings located on the southern side of the National Highway, causing a major disaster.

Significantly, it has become clear that the main reason for the rapid spread of Monday's fire was the explosion of firecrackers and LPG cylinders stored at an establishment named Charika Store. However, the Golaghat District Commissioner, Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner, and Bokakhat Municipal Board Chairperson were reportedly unaware of whether the establishment had permission to store such explosive materials.

Concerned residents have called for a thorough probe into the cause of the fire and a review of the preparedness of the emergency services in the area.

The District Commissioner and Bokakhat MLA and senior minister Atul Bora, who visited the affected area in the evening, have assured that the issue of permission and the circumstances surrounding the fire would be investigated.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire in Bokakhat town; four shops gutted