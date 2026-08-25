Bokakhat CDC Orders Timely Completion of Departmental Schemes, Stresses Coordination

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A review meeting was held at the conference hall of the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner's Office under the chairpersonship of Co-District Commissioner (CDC) Sujata Gogoi. The main objective of the meeting was to review the departmental progress and administrative efficiency of various departments in the co-district.

The co-district commissioner directed the concerned authorities to expedite the activities of the 'Pashu Sakhis' involved in livestock protection. The Agriculture Department was also instructed to complete a proper assessment of crop losses caused by the floods.

The CDC also directed the heads of all departments to complete departmental schemes within the stipulated time. She also urged everyone present to maintain inter-departmental coordination for the effective implementation of public welfare schemes.

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