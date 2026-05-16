BOKAKHAT: Citizens’ forum reiterates demand for Khumtai sub-divisional office

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Although the offices of the sub-divisions announced during the previous tenure of the ruling BJP-led alliance government have already been established, the sub-divisional office announced in the name of Khumtai under the 106 No. Khumtai Legislative Assembly Constituency of Golaghat district has still not been set up at Khumtai. In accordance with the assurance given by the chief minister, the Greater Khumtai Conscious Citizens’ Forum has reiterated its appeal to both the CM and the constituency’s MLA to establish the sub-divisional office either within the premises of the revenue circle office at Khumtai or on the land earlier identified and documented by the forum.

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