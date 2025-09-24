Bokakhat: Demand for posthumous Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Tuesday in Bokakhat, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists’ Association, demanded that the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, be awarded posthumously to the people’s artiste, Zubeen Garg. Since the sudden demise of the music emperor, the Bokakhat district committee of the Assam Nationalist Youth Students’ Union had been observing public mourning at Bokakhat Chariali, which concluded on Tuesday evening.

The district committee had kept an eternal flame (Akshay Bonti) burning day and night before Zubeen Garg’s portrait at the tribute venue. Following the completion of the legend’s last rites, the mourning programme came to an end.

The concluding tribute ceremony was attended by Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi, president of the All Assam Women Writers’ Association, and Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists’ Association.

Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa said that Zubeen Garg engaged directly with the common people, uniting different ethnic groups with a bond of harmony. Rajkhowa urged the Government of India to immediately honour Garg posthumously with the Bharat Ratna. He also mentioned that a memorandum would be sent to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Also Read: Assam: Ashes of singer Zubeen Garg kept in safe custody

Also Watch: