BOKAKHAT: Dergaon Kamal Dowerah (DKD) College diamond jubilee celebrations conclude

BOKAKHAT: The grand Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Dergaon Kamal Dowerah (DKD) College, held over three days with a colourful programme, concluded on Friday. The main attraction of the final day was a vibrant cultural procession that enlivened the atmosphere of Dergaon. Teachers, students and staff of the college, along with students from various educational institutions of Dergaon, participated in the procession, which beautifully showcased the art, culture, and rural life of different ethnic communities of Assam. The procession, which passed through the town of Dergaon and created a visually delightful ambience, was inaugurated by former Indian Air Force officer Thagiram Gogoi.

Earlier in the afternoon, the programme began with a choral presentation performed by the teachers and staff of the college, based on a composition by former Principal Bina Thakur Bezbaruah and planned collectively by retired professors Jayanta Baruah and Dilip Saikia. The open session, anchored by Dr Ranjan Borthakur, was addressed by invited guests including Professor Jyotiprasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat, Dr Rupam Saikia, Inspector of Colleges, Dibrugarh University, Paragjyoti Mahanta, General Secretary of the Assam College Teachers’ Association, and Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union.

The Principal of the college, Dr Ranjit Kumar Bordoloi, members of the donor family of the college management committee including the eminent Baruah family, and several other distinguished personalities were present, adding grandeur to the event.

In the evening, a colourful cultural programme was held. The programme was inaugurated by renowned actor Arun Hazarika, and featured performances by singer Nayan Asom Koliaboriya, Hirak Jyoti Sharma, and singer Priyanka Bharali.

