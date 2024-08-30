Dr. Kamal Baruah Memorial All Assam Inter-Institutional Quiz Competition held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: The 2nd Dr. Kamal Baruah Memorial All Assam inter-institutional quiz completion was held on Thursday at Lakhimpur Commerce College with the participation of thirty two groups from various educational institutions from across the state. Organized in memory of late Dr. Kamal Baruah, who was an Assistant Professor of Education of the college, the competition was organized with financial assistance from Dr. Arupa Dutta, wife of late Dr. Baruah.

The second edition of the quiz competition began with the garlanding and lighting of ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of late Dr. Kamal Baruah by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College. This was followed by felicitation of Dr. Arupa Dutta, wife of late Dr. Kamal Baruah by Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika and Prof. Kuldeep Narayan Dutta and Librarian Runjub Baruah, the joint coordinators of the organizing committee. The quiz competition was inaugurated by Kumud Baruah, president of North Lakhimpur Press Club and senior journalist. In his inaugural speech, Kumud Baruah said that competitions like quiz provides the much needed courage for students to appear in various competitive examinations. After a preliminary written test among the participating teams, eight teams were selected in order of merit for the final round of the quiz competition. Ashabur Rahman, advocate Gauhati High Court and eminent quiz master conducted the quiz competition. After completion of ten rounds Chayan Mazumdar of Gauhati Medical College emerged first followed by Anuj Shankar Debnath and Bikash Das of Gauhati University as second and Partha Pratim Bharaluwa, Shaktiman Pegu of S.B. Dewrah College, Guwahati as third position holders. The prizes were distributed to the winners in a presentation ceremony, chaired by Dr. Muhidhar Pujari, President of the Governing Body of Lakhimpur Commerce College. The first position holder was presented with a running trophy and a cash award of Rs. 10 thousand, followed by cash awards of Rs. 7 thousand and Rs. 5 thousand to second and third position holders.

